UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Tuesday that he discussed the possible purchase of Dassault Aviation SA's Rafale fighter jets with French President Francois Hollande but remained undecided.
"We're not ready yet to make a decision, but we take note of its success in other countries...," Najib said at a joint press conference hosted by both leaders during Hollande's visit to Malaysia on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.