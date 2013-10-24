* Gauls in kilts feature in 35th Asterix comic
* First Asterix for new author-artist team
* Some see allegory for Scottish independence campaign
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Oct 24 Malt whisky, bagpipes and the Loch
Ness Monster take centre stage in the newest Asterix comic, as
the yellow-moustached Gaul and his portly buddy Obelix travel to
ancient Scotland to drive back the Romans.
Scottish nationalists campaigning ahead of a referendum on
independence next year have seized upon the book as an allegory
for their struggle to break free of the UK - a theory the author
dismisses.
"Asterix chez les Pictes" ("Asterix and the Picts") is the
35th in the classic series of comic books created by illustrator
Albert Uderzo and writer Rene Goscinny in 1959 that have sold
352 million copies worldwide.
Taking up the mantle in the latest version, whose title
refers to the early Celtic people who inhabited ancient
Scotland, are author Jean-Yves Ferri and artist Didier Conrad.
In the comic that hits bookstores on Thursday, Asterix and
Obelix come to the aid of a burly, red-haired Scot who has
washed ashore in their village in Gaul, frozen in ice.
Once thawed, Mac Oloch explains how an evil collaborator
with the Romans, Mac Abbeh - who bears no small resemblance to
French actor Vincent Cassel - betrayed him.
The tale ends happily as Asterix and Obelix help Oloch unite
the kilted local clans, save his sweetheart, defeat the
power-hungry Mac Abbeh and repel the Romans overtaking their
land.
Dozens of Asterix fans, some in bushy Asterix moustaches,
lined up at a Paris bookstore on Wednesday night to be among the
first to buy copies after midnight.
In Scotland, "Asterix chez les Pictes" was already being
seen by some as a commentary on Scottish independence.
"(We are) animated by an endorsement from such a prestigious
character, but, as ever, we would have to check that he is
registered to vote," the "Yes Scotland" campaign said in a
statement.
But Ferri, back in Paris after visiting Scotland to promote
the book, denied any such hidden intentions.
"I went to Scotland to show the idea to the Scots. They were
happy we thought about them and asked me 'Why Scotland?' And in
particular they thought it was because of this referendum, when
in fact not at all," he told Reuters TV.
(Additional Reporting By Morade Azzouz; editing by Mark John
and Tom Pfeiffer)