PARIS Jan 11 A teenager who attacked a Jewish
teacher in Marseille on Monday is a Turkish citizen of Kurdish
origin who said he acted in the name of the militant Islamist
group Islamic State, the prosecutor in the southern French city
of Marseille said.
"He claimed to have acted in the name of Allah and the
Islamic State, repeating several times to have done on behalf of
Daech (Islamic State)," the prosecutor, Brice Robin, told a news
conference.
The 15 year-old, who was armed with a machete and a knife,
wounded the teacher slightly before being stopped and arrested.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve earlier called the
attack a "brutal anti-semitic aggression."
France has the highest Jewish and the Muslim populations in
Europe. Violent racial incidents have been in the spotlight
since Islamic State claimed a co-ordinated series of attacks in
Paris on Nov. 13 in which 130 people were killed.
