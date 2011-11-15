by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Nov 15 (IFR) - When the buy side is all looking one
way and banks are less willing holders of risk there is always
a need to exercise caution when interpreting market price
action. Liquidity and market depth can be a strong factor in
the equation as much as market sentiment but with these caveats
in mind we look at the signals that are coming from the CDS
markets.
The signals we are interested in are those related to AAA
and what is clear is that France and Austria are far from being
regarded as AAA. The 5-year CDS spread for France and Austria
trade at a 125bps premium to those for AAA Germany or AAA UK.
The latter two have CDS prices just under 100bps while AAA
France and AAA Austria trade around 225bps.
All that we are waiting for now is for rating agencies to
play catch-up but I guess with; 1) Europe looking to tighten
rules and curb the activities of rating agencies and; 2) the
error from S&P last week with relation to France, we might see
a very lagged response. But the market price action says it all
and it is getting more and more difficult to justify a AAA
rating for either France or Austria.
What the CDS prices also confirm is that Germany and the UK
are at the heart of the safe haven trade in the Eurozone.
Flight to quality/liquidity bids remain in play as investors
search for an exit from sovereign/financial risk concerned that
Europe does not have a plan. Not surprising that attention
continues to turn toward the ECB to play a role as lender of
last resort.
The problem with bunds as a safe haven is that if Germany
does take the lead and dilutes its aversion to the ECB taking
on a larger role and/or prefers a speedy move toward a transfer
union then bunds might lose their safe haven allure very
quickly. The better option is to take a diversified approach to
holding safe havens with a stronger bias toward holding gilts.
As long as there is little in the way of visibility and a
lack of optimism that the EU/G20 has a plan, it is not
surprising that portfolio managers are voting with their feet
and exiting/trimming exposure.
The market continues to move in a direction that is now
making it more palatable for the ECB to play a lender of last
resort role but politicians will have to come up with an early
version and commitment toward a fiscal union.
For a chart of France, Austria, Germany and UK CDS, please
click on:
link.reuters.com/fyq94s
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)