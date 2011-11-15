by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Nov 15 (IFR) - When the buy side is all looking one way and banks are less willing holders of risk there is always a need to exercise caution when interpreting market price action. Liquidity and market depth can be a strong factor in the equation as much as market sentiment but with these caveats in mind we look at the signals that are coming from the CDS markets.

The signals we are interested in are those related to AAA and what is clear is that France and Austria are far from being regarded as AAA. The 5-year CDS spread for France and Austria trade at a 125bps premium to those for AAA Germany or AAA UK. The latter two have CDS prices just under 100bps while AAA France and AAA Austria trade around 225bps.

All that we are waiting for now is for rating agencies to play catch-up but I guess with; 1) Europe looking to tighten rules and curb the activities of rating agencies and; 2) the error from S&P last week with relation to France, we might see a very lagged response. But the market price action says it all and it is getting more and more difficult to justify a AAA rating for either France or Austria.

What the CDS prices also confirm is that Germany and the UK are at the heart of the safe haven trade in the Eurozone. Flight to quality/liquidity bids remain in play as investors search for an exit from sovereign/financial risk concerned that Europe does not have a plan. Not surprising that attention continues to turn toward the ECB to play a role as lender of last resort.

The problem with bunds as a safe haven is that if Germany does take the lead and dilutes its aversion to the ECB taking on a larger role and/or prefers a speedy move toward a transfer union then bunds might lose their safe haven allure very quickly. The better option is to take a diversified approach to holding safe havens with a stronger bias toward holding gilts.

As long as there is little in the way of visibility and a lack of optimism that the EU/G20 has a plan, it is not surprising that portfolio managers are voting with their feet and exiting/trimming exposure.

The market continues to move in a direction that is now making it more palatable for the ECB to play a lender of last resort role but politicians will have to come up with an early version and commitment toward a fiscal union.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)