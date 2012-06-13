* Follows Renault COO call for scrappage scheme
* Salary cap of 450,000 euros at state-owned firms
(Adds quotes, details)
By Nicholas Vinocur and Daniel Flynn
PARIS, June 13 France's Socialist government is
studying the possibility of providing further state aid to its
struggling automobile sector as part of a broader push to shield
its declining industries from job losses and a wave of factory
closures.
In a bid to foster a greater sense of morality in the
economy, the government announced the appointment of regional
representatives to address "economic emergencies" and a salary
cap of 450,000 euros ($560,600) for chief executives of
public-controlled firms.
The prospect of state help came a day after Renault Chief
Operating Officer Carlos Tavares called for the reintroduction
of scrappage schemes or other state aid to lift demand in French
and European auto markets.
"We are studying this idea, this proposal, and the
automobile sector is undergoing a special examination here at
the ministry," Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg told a news
conference on Wednesday, without providing details.
Montebourg, whose mandate is to protect and revive French
industry after a decade of steep decline, said he had first
discussed state aid when he met with Renault CEO
Carlos Ghosn a few weeks ago, before he took office in June.
Renault is 15 percent owned by the French state.
Talk of restarting public aid coincides with a steep drop in
sales for European carmakers, with France's Peugeot
selling assets and slashing jobs to make up for slack demand and
jitters extending even to Germany, hitherto a resilient producer
which compensated for recession-hit southern neighbours.
When demand for cars dived during the global financial
crisis in 2008, France launched a scrappage scheme that
supported sales over two years at a cost of 1 billion euros.
Four years later, the government has far less room to
manoeuvre, with public spending severely curtailed by budgetary
constraints and debt markets wary of any deviation from a
deficit-cutting trajectory.
Montebourg, at the head of a newly dubbed Ministry for
Industrial Renewal, has pledged to work within these limits to
arrest an industrial decline which has seen hundreds of
factories close and 750,000 jobs destroyed in the past decade.
As he seeks to forestall a new wave of factory closures,
Montebourg said he had appointed 22 regional representatives who
would gather chief executives from struggling small firms with
creditors and government officials to find ways of keeping them
afloat.
"The difficulties we face are worse than during the (global
financial) crisis," he said.
"Our idea is to bring everyone around a table and to make
our companies, our industrial tools, a priority."
As part of the effort to promote "morality", Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici announced the salary cap, affecting
some 50 entities and 70 senior managers.
"The prospect of earning 450,000 euros a year will not
dissuade men and women of quality from applying," he said.
The measure would apply immediately in companies where the
government owns a majority stake, including utility EDF
, energy firm Areva, postmaster La Poste
and rail operators SNCF and RATP.
For companies where the state owns a minority stake, such as
Renault, with 15 percent, the government would advise boards to
follow the same policy as for majority-owned firms.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Editing by David Hulmes)