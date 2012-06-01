PARIS, June 1 French light vehicle sales
extended their decline with a 17 percent contraction in May, the
country's main auto industry association said on Friday.
Registrations tumbled to 197,671 cars and light delivery
trucks from 238,873 in May 2011, the CCFA said in a statement.
The decline was exacerbated by calendar effects, with three
fewer sales days last month than in the previous May, the
association said. Adjusted for the disparity, registrations fell
a more modest 4.2 percent.
PSA Peugeot Citroen led the decline with a 28
percent sales plunge in its home market, while smaller domestic
rival Renault posted a 14 percent drop and sales by
Italy's Fiat fell 21 percent.
