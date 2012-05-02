PARIS May 2 France's auto sales decline slowed in April, and PSA Peugeot Citroen deliveries rose, the country's CCFA industry association said.

Registrations dropped 1.3 percent to 200,806 light vehicles last month, after a 22 percent year-on-year plunge in March, the CCFA said in a statement.

Peugeot's deliveries rose 8.7 percent to 65,296 cars and delivery trucks, while smaller domestic rival Renault recorded a 5.8 percent decline to 49,303 vehicles. Volkswagen's deliveries fell 4.9 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)