PARIS May 2 France's auto sales decline slowed
in April, and PSA Peugeot Citroen deliveries rose, the
country's CCFA industry association said.
Registrations dropped 1.3 percent to 200,806 light vehicles
last month, after a 22 percent year-on-year plunge in March, the
CCFA said in a statement.
Peugeot's deliveries rose 8.7 percent to 65,296 cars and
delivery trucks, while smaller domestic rival Renault
recorded a 5.8 percent decline to 49,303 vehicles. Volkswagen's
deliveries fell 4.9 percent.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost)