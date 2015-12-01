PARIS Dec 1 French new car registrations rose 11.3 percent in November for a 6.2 percent increase over the first 11 months of the year, the CCFA automobile association said in a statement on Tuesday.

Overall new car registrations totalled 150,345 last month, the CCFA said.

PSA Peugeot Citroen saw sales rise 13.1 percent last month, while Renault group achieved an 8.3 percent increase, according to figures released by the CCFA. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)