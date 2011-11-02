* German registrations set to rise 1-2 pct-source

* Peugeot France car sales fall 4.5 pct, Renault's rise 11.3 pct (Adds German sales figures, details)

PARIS Nov 2 France's new car registrations rose 2.8 percent in October for a 0.4 percent gain over the first 10 months of the year, the car makers' association CCFA said on Wednesday.

Germany looked set to report a similar moderate auto sales gain. An industry source told Reuters that new car registrations in the eurozone's largest economy rose 1-2 percent in October.

Registrations for light commercial vehicles in France rose 5 percent last month for a 2.2 percent gain in the year to date, CCFA added.

PSA Peugeot Citroen's new car registrations fell 4.5 percent, while rival Renault's rose 11.3 percent.

Renault shares were up 3.7 percent, while Peugeot was 2 percent higher on Wednesday at 7:56 GMT. Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares were 3.8 percent higher, while BMW gained 1.9 percent. The auto sector index rose 2.3 percent.

(Reporting by James Regan and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Christian Plumb)