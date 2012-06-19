* 60 regions say help needed to save carmakers -report
* Seek import taxes on big polluters, focus on smaller cars
* Socialist govt considering restarting state aid
PARIS, June 19 French officials from hard-hit
industrial regions have called on the state to help struggling
carmakers stay afloat by slapping heavy taxes on big polluters
and supporting a shift in selling strategy toward smaller
vehicles.
In a 67-page report, the elected officials from some 60
regions pressed President Francois Hollande's Socialist
government to enact tax measures that would make the "French car
market more clearly hostile to big carbon-emitting vehicles".
The report, leaked to French media and seen by Reuters on
Tuesday, urges the government to support a "new deal" for the
industry to backstop carmakers as they re-orient production away
from heavy premium vehicles toward lighter, eco-friendly models
which generate higher sales margins.
Focusing on smaller cars would give the French an edge in a
saturated European market where Germany dominates the premium
sector, and central and eastern countries increasingly control
production of smaller cars, it says.
"Unless we react energetically, we will reach a critical
point where industrial decline enters a fatally irreversible
cycle," says the report, written by the ACSIA group of carmaking
regions presided by French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici.
"This is the situation the United Kingdom went through 20
years ago. It's the one that's happening in Italy. It's the one
that's threatening the French auto industry in 2012."
The call for action coincides with a broad decline in
European car sales that has hit even Germany, normally a
resilient producer, and accentuated the plight of French
carmakers Renault and Peugeot PSA.
In Aulnay-sous-Bois, a Paris suburb, the downturn could soon
take a human toll as Peugot PSA is expected to announce the
closing by July 25 of a factory that employs 3,600 people,
according to the town's mayor.
France's new Socialist government, faced with a possible
wave of industrial shutdowns, has pledged to save jobs and keep
factories open through a combination of state intervention and
legal manoeuvring to make firing workers more difficult.
Last week Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said the
government would consider restarting a scrappage scheme, in
response to Renault Chief Operating Carlos Tavares' urging the
state to prop up a sector that still employs 600,000 people
despite years of decline.
However, any plan to subsidise car purchases would cost the
government hundreds of millions of euros at a time when France
is bound by a European Union agreement to reduce its budget
deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product by 2013.
Peugeot PSA, for its part, split with Renault on the need
for state aid. "We are not sure today that car scrappage
subsidies are the best way forward because that would be an
artificial form of support," a spokesman said, arguing that the
problem was structural rather than contingent on demand.
(Reporting By Pierre-Henri Allain, Gilles Guillaume and Nick
Vinocur, writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Gunna Dickson)