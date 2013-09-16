UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, Sept 16 France is to raise the maximum levy on purchases of cars with high emissions to 8,000 euros from 6,000, a measure that could bring in 100 million euros ($133.53 million) in tax receipts next year, newspaper Les Echos reported.
The new measure is also expected to include a curb on subsidies for low-emission vehicles, the newspaper said in a preview of its front page due to be published on Tuesday, without citing its sources.
The two-pronged system was introduced in 2008 under former president Nicolas Sarkozy in a bid to promote the sale of vehicles with low emissions. ($1 = 0.7489 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources