* PSA Peugeot Citroen March car sales fall 33 pct
* Renault sees March sales drop 30 pct
* CCFA still sees French market down 8-10 pct in 2012
* Shares in PSA, Renault biggest CAC-40 fallers
PARIS, April 2 French new car registrations fell
for the fifth consecutive month year-on-year in March, with PSA
Peugeot Citroen and Renault continuing to
lose ground to Germany's Volkswagen on their home
turf.
Sales tumbled 23.5 percent to 197,033 vehicles, while light
commercial vehicle registrations fell 12.2 percent to 36,493
last month, the CCFA automakers' association said on Monday.
Overall light vehicle sales dropped 21.9 pct.
"This decline is spectacular but it was expected," said
Flavien Neuvy, head of credit provider Cetelem's autos research
unit. "We think nevertheless that the bulk of the drop for the
year has been done in the first quarter."
The CCFA stuck to its forecast for the French auto market to
contract by 8-10 percent this year.
"Today this range is still valid," CCFA President Patrick
Blain told a news conference. "If we do minus 7 percent in the
last three quarters, which is not absurd, we can achieve it."
Paris-based PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's second-biggest
automaker after Volkswagen, posted a 33 percent decline to
59,290 car deliveries last month, while smaller domestic rival
Renault suffered a 30 percent drop to 42,908.
The Volkswagen group's French new car sales fell a more
modest 11.9 percent as it won business from rivals with
aggressive pricing on models such as the Polo subcompact.
For the first quarter, the Volkswagen group's market share
rose to almost 14 percent from 11.2 percent a year earlier,
while PSA and Renault each shed more than 2 percentage points.
Shares in PSA and Renault were the biggest fallers on the
French blue-chip CAC 40 index, closing down 3.3 percent
and 1.3 percent respectively.
Renault's commercial director for France, Bernard Cambier,
said orders had rebounded last month, up 6 percent after drops
of 8 percent and 9 percent in January and February, reaffirming
the market forecast for the year.
"Overall, the auto market is falling a bit more than people
had predicted," he said. "But generally, we remain fixed on a
decline of the order of 10 percent in the market in 2012."
Along with France's carmakers, Fiat's sales
suffered from the withdrawal of French government scrapping
incentives that had boosted small-car deliveries through March
2011. The Italian brand posted a 41 percent sales decline to
4,588 new car registrations last month.
German premium automakers, meanwhile, also outperformed the
French market, with BMW brand car sales advancing 1.2
percent in March and Daimler's Mercedes brand
recording a 29 percent gain.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and James Regan; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Helen Massy-Beresford)