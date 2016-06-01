PARIS, June 1 French new car registrations rose 22.3 percent in May for a 10.5 percent increase over the first five months of the year, the CCFA automobile association said in a statement on Wednesday.

Overall new car registrations totalled 175,837 last month, the CCFA said.

PSA Peugeot Citroen saw sales rise 25.6 percent last month, while Renault group achieved a 34 percent increase, according to figures released by the CCFA. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)