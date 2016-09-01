PARIS, Sept 1 French new car registrations rose 6.7 percent to 98,201 in August compared to the year-earlier period, car makers association CCFA said in a statement on Thursday.

Over the first eight months of 2016, a total of 1,333,620 new private cars were registered, an increase of 6.1 percent over the first eight months of last year.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq)