PARIS, Sept 1 French passenger car sales rose 3.2 percent in August, showing the first rise in five months, French car makers' association CCFA said on Thursday.

Passenger car sales recovered after falling 5.9 percent in July, 12.6 percent in June, 8.3 percent in May and 11.2 percent in April year-on-year.

Sales of light utility vehicles rose 5.8 percent in August, following a drop of 11.8 percent in July.

France's scrapping incentive scheme ran out in December 2010 but consumers who bought cars as part of the scheme could register them until the end of March 2011.

