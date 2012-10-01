BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Oct 1 French new car registrations fell 18 percent in September, led by declines at France's Renault , Italian carmaker Fiat and U.S. automaker Ford, the CCFA industry association said on Monday.
Registrations fell to 136,859 last month, the CCFA said in a statement, contributing to a nine-month drop of 14 percent.
Renault car registrations fell 33 percent in September, while French rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a drop of 5 percent, according to the CCFA.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately