Goldman to invest $95 mln in ad firm MDC Partners
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
PARIS Jan 31 France's car market posted a "double-digit" decline in January, an industry source said on Tuesday.
The main CCFA automakers' association is due to publish French monthly vehicle registrations on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)
VIENNA, Feb 15 Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones.
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source