PARIS Nov 15 French car orders rebounded in October, according to a dealership survey published on Friday, as new models from PSA Peugeot Citroen helped spur recovering demand.

Orders for new cars, which prefigure deliveries, rose an estimated 3.5 percent, trade publication AutoK7 reported in its monthly poll of more than 30 retail groups.

A new Peugeot 308 compact, 2008 mini-SUV and Citroen C4 Picasso minivan powered a double-digit order increase for the group, the survey showed.

The French orders gain adds to signs that Europe's car market is slowly pulling out of a sustained slump that is likely to include a sixth straight yearly contraction in 2013.

October marked the first French orders increase in a year, barring a 2 percent pickup in June that was not sustained.

Renault orders rose 1 percent and its no-frills Dacia brand 3 percent, the data showed. Volkswagen brand orders slid 3 percent while the group's Audi marque rose 4 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Holmes)