PARIS, April 16 France's decline in new car
orders slowed in March, according to a dealership survey,
raising prospects that plunging vehicle deliveries may soon
bottom out.
New car orders fell an estimated 1 percent year-on-year,
after a 7 percent drop in February, according to La Lettre VN, a
specialist trade newsletter.
The data suggest that "consumers are in a holding pattern
rather than crisis mode", the newsletter said in its analysis of
the monthly survey covering 34 auto distribution groups. The
study did not give a margin of error.
Orders typically prefigure delivery trends by two to three
months. France's light vehicle registrations dropped 20 percent
in the first quarter, the country's CCFA industry group said on
April 2.
Renault's car orders were stable in March after an
18 percent drop in February, La Lettre VN said.
PSA Peugeot Citroen recorded an estimated 13
percent rise in Peugeot brand orders, helped by the new 208
subcompact, while Citroen's fell 12 percent, hampered by its
ageing line-up.
Business picked up sharply for Volkswagen, which
has been gaining market share at the expense of the domestic car
makers. The European leader's orders rose 12 percent in March,
compared with gains of 8 percent in February and 4 percent in
January.
Peugeot has ordered temporary layoffs and production halts
at French car plants in Rennes, Mulhouse and Sochaux this month
to reduce vehicle stocks, a spokesman said on Monday, confirming
a report in French online newspaper La Tribune.
"Given what's happening in the European market, we have to
trim production to manage our inventory," the spokesman said.
Renault also confirmed a five-day halt planned next month at
its factory in Maubeuge, northern France, as it clears unsold
Kangoo minivans and commercial vehicles. One of two shifts at
the plant is to be reduced by half for at least six months, the
company said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Christian Plumb)