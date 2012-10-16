PARIS Oct 16 French car orders fell 11 percent last month, led by a 30 percent drop at domestic automaker Renault, according to a dealership survey by trade publication La Lettre VN Auto K7 published on Tuesday.

Renault's low-cost Dacia brand saw a 13 percent drop in orders last month despite a 28 percent year-on-year jump in August, La Lettre VN said.

French rival PSA saw declines of just 2 percent at its Peugeot brand and 8 percent at Citroen last month, La Lettre VN said.

Bucking the downward trend, Korean carmaker Hyundai achieved a 40 percent increase in orders in France last month, according to the survey.