PARIS, Sept 16 French new car orders fell back
an estimated 2.5 percent in July-August, according to a
dealership survey published on Thursday, as the market shows
signs of stabilising at a low level of demand.
Among mass-market brands, the decline was sharpest in the
General Motors Opel sales network, where orders fell 19
percent, trade publication AutoK7 reported in its monthly poll
of more than 30 dealership groups, prefiguring delivery trends.
In June, orders had turned positive for the first time in
eight months, according to the same survey.
Ford orders dropped 14 percent and Toyota 13
percent compared with the year-earlier period, while the Citroen
and Peugeot brands slid 8 percent and 7 percent
respectively. Renault fell a more modest 1 percent.
Europe's debt crisis and austerity measures are propelling
the region's car sales towards a sixth straight annual decline
in 2013. Registrations in France, the region's third-biggest
market, were down 9.8 percent in January-August.