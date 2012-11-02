* New registrations fall 7.8 pct in October

* French economy showing few signs of improvement (Adds background, details)

PARIS Nov 2 The French car market posted its twelfth straight monthly fall in new car registrations on Friday, capping a year of pain as consumers cut back and as the jobless rate hits fresh highs.

French new car registrations fell 7.8 percent in October, with double-digit declines seen at domestic automaker Renault , the CCFA industry association said on Friday.

Although the monthly drop was narrower than in September, car-market trends in France are showing few signs of improvement as the economy slows down and as President Francois Hollande's administration raises t a xes to meet deficit goals.

Registrations fell to 162,411 last month, the CCFA said in a statement, contributing to a nine-month drop of 13.3 percent.

Renault car registrations fell 26.4 percent in October, while struggling home rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a drop of 5.0 percent.

Carmakers are trying to solve their woes by slashing capacity and cutting costs. Renault is to open p roductivity ta lks with unions next week, while Peugeot is scrapping a car plant near Paris and more than 10,000 domestic jobs.

Peugeot's troubles have however also forced it to turn to the state, which agreed to guarantee 7 billion euros ($9.06 billion)in further borrowing by its banking subsidiary.

Since the end of 2011, Peugeot's stock has slumped 53.4 percent, including a 1.2 percent decline on Friday, while Renault's has gained 30.5 percent. I n trading on Friday, Renault shares were little changed, gaining 0.1 percent. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)