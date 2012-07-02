Britain's FTSE falls as Barclays, ex-divs weigh
PARIS, July 2 French light vehicle sales edged lower in June, with PSA Peugeot Citroen losing more ground to Volkswagen even as the market decline appeared to slow.
Deliveries of cars and light commercial vehicles both posted a 0.9 percent drop last month, after a 17 percent plunge in May, for a total of 248,697 registrations, the country's CCFA auto manufacturing association said in a statement on Monday.
The Peugeot and Citroen brands' combined car sales fell 9.5 percent to 63,551, while domestic rival Renault recorded a 9.5 percent gain to 50,018 cars, thanks to a surge of business for its no-frills Dacia brand.
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest automaker, continued to increase market share with a 3.8 percent car sales gain for the month. The namesake VW brand surged 11 percent.
Overall French registrations were also lifted by an additional day of sales compared with June 2011. Excluding that extra day, light vehicle sales fell 5.6 percent, the CCFA said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume)
RIYADH, Feb 23 A comic show and a recent pop concert have drawn rebuke from powerful religious figures and social media users in Saudi Arabia this week, highlighting the sensitivity of cultural reforms underway in the conservative kingdom.
LONDON, Feb 23 The Oscar buzz around romance musical "La La Land" and its 14 nominations at Hollywood's top film awards has come to London, with two golden statues of stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling erected in the heart of the city.