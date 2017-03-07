PARIS, March 7 No-one was killed in an avalanche at the French Alpine ski resort of Tignes on Tuesday that was earlier reported to have swept away many skiers, the ski station said.

"Several skiers have been shaken up and taken care of by resort personnel. Emergency staff were deployed immediately. After the search operations, there are no victims to report," a statement from the resort said.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by Adrian Croft, editing by John Irish)