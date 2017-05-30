PARIS May 30 Former French Prime Minister
Edouard Balladur has been placed under formal investigation over
allegations that possible kickbacks may have helped finance his
1995 presidential election campaign, a judicial source said on
Tuesday.
In the so-called "Karachi Affair", judges are trying to
unravel a series of nebulous dealings by middlemen and possible
kickbacks linked to the sale of Agosta class submarines by the
French government to Pakistan in the 1990s.
Ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, who was budget minister and
spokesman for presidential candidate Balladur at the time, has
angrily rejected media speculation that he might have known of
the payments.
Judges have for several years wanted to know if they made
their way to the Balladur campaign.
