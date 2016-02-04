UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
PARIS Feb 4 French choreographer Benjamin Millepied said on Thursday he was stepping down as director of dance at the Paris Opera after little more than a year in the role, citing personal reasons.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the 38-year old - who is married to Hollywood actress Natalie Portman and collaborated with her on the 2010 ballet drama "Black Swan" - said he wanted to dedicate himself "100 percent" to "creation and artistic expression".
He added he would continue to work with the Paris Opera for the current season.
At a news conference, Paris Opera director Stephane Lissner said former principal ballerina Aurelie Dupont, who announced her retirement last spring, would replace Millepied.
"(Millepied) brought a lot to the ballet," Lissner told reporters. "Being the ballet director and a much sought after choreographer was causing him trouble ... Aurelie will bring a lot of other things as she will take her post in September."
Millepied had directed the Paris Opera ballet since November 2014. (Reporting By Julien Pretot in Paris; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London)
