PARIS Jan 2 France's ACP financial authority said on Monday it had fined an unnamed bank 800,000 euros ($1.04 million) in December because of failings in the institution's internal controls of its market activities.

The name of the company was not disclosed because of concerns that counterparties might overreact to the news in a volatile markets, ACP said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the ACP declined to give any additional information about the case.

The ACP opened disciplinary procedures against the bank's internal controls in November 2010 even though the failings had not led to any notable losses. ($1=0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mike Nesbit)