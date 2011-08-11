LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - French banks' credit spreads soared during extremely volatile market conditions on Thursday as liquidity concerns and unsubstantiated rumours continued to spook investors. But worries that the banks were struggling to rollover short-term funding appear misplaced.

Societe Generale was hardest hit of the banks as its stock price tanked and its CDS levels soared.

There were several catalysts for the panic, foremost among them talk of a French sovereign credit downgrade, even though all three major raters have since confirmed its triple A status.

There was also speculation about further losses on banks' Greek exposure, inaccurate suggestions that SG had been hit by a significant trading loss and even highly spurious rumours that SG would be forced to seek a government bailout.

On Wednesday, the Mail on Sunday published an apology to SG over allegations the French bank was in a 'perilous' state and possibly on the 'brink of disaster'.

SG's five-year CDS widened nearly 100bp in the last two days and is seen currently at 365bp, from a 267bp close on Tuesday. BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole have held up better and are now quoted at 242bp and 270bp, from 211bp and 240bp on Tuesday.

"What's going on is tied to the sovereign outlook," said Steve Hussey, head of financial institutions credit research at Alliance Bernstein.

"French banks have issues like all European banks and SG has maybe more risk with its investment bank and consumer finance business in Europe but not to the extent that they're getting punished in the market. People are extrapolating from the moves, but funding is a secondary issue."

SG's shares fell by 26% to a low of EUR20.16 on Wednesday, but have since recovered 18.5% to EUR23.90.

"No-one can substantiate any of the rumours," said one trader.

"I heard three different ones yesterday, the worst of them on an imminent sovereign downgrade."

Several US money market funds have announced in recent weeks that they have reduced exposure to French banks, leading to concerns that they all face an imminent short-term liquidity crisis, but many market participants consider this to be overstated.

And insiders at French institutions insisted that, while US money market funds have been spooked by the past week's events - in particular the US sovereign downgrade and by moves to include longer tenor debt in the rollover programme of Greek debt sponsored by the Institute of International Finance - the banks were still able to rollover short-term US dollar funding.

Even if short-term funds dried up completely, banks still have access to the US dollar swap facility reopened in May last year by the ECB. That has so far gone unused and a senior banker at one US bank said that its use could still be a long way off.

"A number of very large US money centre banks have accessed dollar liquidity recently and those same banks may find it worthwhile to provide that dollar liquidity in return for euro liquidity. It's a win-win."

He added that as far as he was aware the majority of what the French banks have outstanding in the European and US commercial paper markets is being rolled over.

"It's on very short maturities now, most of it overnight, but it is still rolling and not at ugly prices."

CP MARKET STEADY

This is borne out by commercial paper traders. "It's a bit early to tell but looking at the market, rates are the same and we have been trading French names today," said one.

"US funds cut their exposure to European names but for the most part Europeans are very much sticking together."

According to research from Fitch Ratings a sample of the 10 largest US money market funds reduced their exposure to European banks by 8.7% in June, which Lloyds analysts in a note published yesterday said was a modest cause for concern.

"We had noted the drop off in the CP market at end-June, but the continued decline in total outstandings hit foreign banks in the US disproportionately," they wrote. "This may lead to some tension in financing dollar assets, increasing any tendency to focus on 'home' markets."

Steve Hussey, however, believes that worries about the appetite of US funds for European bank CP are overdone. Even if they all head for the exit a range of alternatives remain, he said. He points out that they have large amounts of unused ECB-eligible collateral as well as access to the interbank, repo and CP markets, both domestically and in Europe.

"Everyone talks about US money market funds and they are bringing their exposure to Europeans down, especially Italy and Spain, but you can substitute other markets," he said.

"These banks are also growing their retail deposits - in single digits, but the nominal amounts are significant. People are focusing on specific things like wholesale market dependence as a reason to shot or sell but you should look at it in the context of all the other strings the banks can pull." (Reporting by Matthew Attwood and Aimee Donnellan, IFR Markets; Editing by Matthew Davies and Alex Chambers)