PARIS, Sept 20 France plans to set up a super bank to provide funding for small and medium-sized businesses amid global recession fears, French daily La Tribune reports.

To do that, the French government would pool together sovereign investment fund FSI with CDC Enterprises -- a unit of Caisse de Depots that manages the state-owned bank private equity activities -- and state-owned development bank Oseo, the paper said, without citing a specific source.

No one at the Finance Ministry could be immediately reached for comment.

France set up the FSI strategic investment in 2008 to help the country's companies deal with the financial crisis.

