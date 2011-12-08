PARIS Dec 8 French banks will need to raise 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) to meet regulatory requirements, less than the 8.8 billion which the European Banking Association (EBA) had estimated at the end of October, Le Monde reported on Thursday, citing a banking source.

The recapitalisation can be done without state aid, the paper said.

French financial regulator ACP declined to comment on the report.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and BPCE banks could not immediately be reached for comment. French bank industry association FBF declined to comment, as did Societe Generale. ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb, Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)