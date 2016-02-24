FRANKFURT Feb 24 The European Central Bank welcomed on Wednesday France's approach to bank rescues, which introduces a new type of senior bonds that can be used to absorb losses if a lender fails.

Governments across Europe have adopted EU regulation, effective from this year, aimed at ensuring taxpayers will not have to foot the bill if a bank fails, as happened during the 2008-9 financial crisis. But they differ over how a lender's creditors should be treated in such a scenario.

France's draft law allows banks to issue "senior non-preferred" bonds, which would take losses after junior bondholders have been bailed in.

In a legal opinion, the ECB said it "welcomes that the draft law aims to increase the resolvability of banks, by creating legal certainty about the loss-absorbing capacity of the newly created class of senior non-preferred debt instruments".

But it warned that a common European framework, rather than different national rules, would make the market for bank bonds more efficient and its own job as the single supervisor for large euro area lenders easier.

France is taking a different approach to Germany, which has forced senior bondholders down the pecking order when it comes to making claims against an ailing bank.

British banks, meanwhile, are increasingly issuing holding company debt which is subordinated to operating company debt.

The ECB said the reform could make it easier for big French banks such as BNP-Paribas and Societe Generale to build up their Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC), an additional buffer required only of globally significant lenders. (Editing by Catherine Evans)