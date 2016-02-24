FRANKFURT Feb 24 The European Central Bank
welcomed on Wednesday France's approach to bank rescues, which
introduces a new type of senior bonds that can be used to absorb
losses if a lender fails.
Governments across Europe have adopted EU regulation,
effective from this year, aimed at ensuring taxpayers will not
have to foot the bill if a bank fails, as happened during the
2008-9 financial crisis. But they differ over how a lender's
creditors should be treated in such a scenario.
France's draft law allows banks to issue "senior
non-preferred" bonds, which would take losses after junior
bondholders have been bailed in.
In a legal opinion, the ECB said it "welcomes that the draft
law aims to increase the resolvability of banks, by creating
legal certainty about the loss-absorbing capacity of the newly
created class of senior non-preferred debt instruments".
But it warned that a common European framework, rather than
different national rules, would make the market for bank bonds
more efficient and its own job as the single supervisor for
large euro area lenders easier.
France is taking a different approach to Germany, which has
forced senior bondholders down the pecking order when it comes
to making claims against an ailing bank.
British banks, meanwhile, are increasingly issuing holding
company debt which is subordinated to operating company debt.
The ECB said the reform could make it easier for big French
banks such as BNP-Paribas and Societe Generale
to build up their Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity
(TLAC), an additional buffer required only of globally
significant lenders.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)