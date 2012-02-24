PARIS Feb 24 Faced with the prospect of
becoming the scapegoats of an increasingly bitter presidential
showdown, French banks are stepping up their own campaign to
convince the public and politicians of their worth.
Armed with upbeat statistics on loan growth in France and
scare stories about what a crackdown on banks could do to the
economy, they are pressing their case face-to-face with
politicians and wooing the public with advertising campaigns.
One in-demand lunch companion is Francois Hollande, the
Socialist presidential candidate taking on conservative
incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy. Seen as a pragmatist rather than a
firebrand by some bankers, Hollande has nonetheless pledged to
break up French banks and slap them with new taxes if elected.
"We recently invited Francois Hollande into our offices and
told him our point of view," an executive at one of France's
biggest banks told Reuters. "We explained how things were
getting dramatic. He sat with us and listened."
Hollande's team declined to comment.
Banks like BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole
and Societe Generale know they are poison at the
ballot box, but also that they account for around two thirds of
lending - the opposite of Britain and the United States, where
bond markets hold sway.
In an environment where they are being forced to dump assets
and slash jobs to build up loss-absorbing capital, they are
being careful to protect their business in France as much as
possible, part of a broader trend of repatriation of funds
across Europe.
"Every major bank is in a sense withdrawing to its national
base," said Professor Charles Goodhart at the London School of
Economics.
"What we are seeing is a balkanisation of the European
financial sector, with lending and financial intermediation
increasingly being done through the national banks."
POSITIVE SPIN
This allows French banks to put a positive spin on their
lending activity even at a time when the euro zone debt crisis
has hammered profits and sent shockwaves through financial
markets.
Both BNP and SocGen have taken out full-page ads in major
French newspapers boasting of domestic loan growth in 2011.
SocGen's ad called for unity "at the service of the French
economy," while BNP explained that beefing up its core capital
ratio to 9 percent six months early would help everyone from
small business owners to families. The tagline? "We all stand to
benefit from reinforced capital."
BNP's French retail loans grew 5.2 percent in 2011, while
SocGen's grew 4.4 percent, according to their company reports.
Whether the banks are succeeding in getting their message
across is another matter. One problem is small and medium-sized
businesses' persistent - and quite public - complaints that they
are getting the short end of the lending stick.
Another is that the banks' efforts to glorify their lending
role may not inoculate them from criticism of their more exotic
trading activities and the outsized compensation their employees
tend to earn.
Credit Agricole Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet said on
Thursday he did not understand why politicians and business
owners persisted in saying French banks were not lending.
"It is true that politicians are asking us what we are doing
(to support lending)," he said at a news conference. "Well, we
are doing our job."
He also said the bank was meeting with politicians and
public-sector officials to explain this.
According to LSE's Goodhart, the banks' gospel may be
finding few converts because of an overall tightening of credit
conditions and a sense risk aversion has grown. However, their
focus on their home market does give them some ammunition, he
said.
"You could argue that if they had not been doing this their
image would have been even worse," he said. "It protects them
against a nationalist outcry questioning why, let us say,
Bulgarians should benefit rather than local Brits or French."
