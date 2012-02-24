PARIS Feb 24 Faced with the prospect of becoming the scapegoats of an increasingly bitter presidential showdown, French banks are stepping up their own campaign to convince the public and politicians of their worth.

Armed with upbeat statistics on loan growth in France and scare stories about what a crackdown on banks could do to the economy, they are pressing their case face-to-face with politicians and wooing the public with advertising campaigns.

One in-demand lunch companion is Francois Hollande, the Socialist presidential candidate taking on conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy. Seen as a pragmatist rather than a firebrand by some bankers, Hollande has nonetheless pledged to break up French banks and slap them with new taxes if elected.

"We recently invited Francois Hollande into our offices and told him our point of view," an executive at one of France's biggest banks told Reuters. "We explained how things were getting dramatic. He sat with us and listened."

Hollande's team declined to comment.

Banks like BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale know they are poison at the ballot box, but also that they account for around two thirds of lending - the opposite of Britain and the United States, where bond markets hold sway.

In an environment where they are being forced to dump assets and slash jobs to build up loss-absorbing capital, they are being careful to protect their business in France as much as possible, part of a broader trend of repatriation of funds across Europe.

"Every major bank is in a sense withdrawing to its national base," said Professor Charles Goodhart at the London School of Economics.

"What we are seeing is a balkanisation of the European financial sector, with lending and financial intermediation increasingly being done through the national banks."

POSITIVE SPIN

This allows French banks to put a positive spin on their lending activity even at a time when the euro zone debt crisis has hammered profits and sent shockwaves through financial markets.

Both BNP and SocGen have taken out full-page ads in major French newspapers boasting of domestic loan growth in 2011.

SocGen's ad called for unity "at the service of the French economy," while BNP explained that beefing up its core capital ratio to 9 percent six months early would help everyone from small business owners to families. The tagline? "We all stand to benefit from reinforced capital."

BNP's French retail loans grew 5.2 percent in 2011, while SocGen's grew 4.4 percent, according to their company reports.

Whether the banks are succeeding in getting their message across is another matter. One problem is small and medium-sized businesses' persistent - and quite public - complaints that they are getting the short end of the lending stick.

Another is that the banks' efforts to glorify their lending role may not inoculate them from criticism of their more exotic trading activities and the outsized compensation their employees tend to earn.

Credit Agricole Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet said on Thursday he did not understand why politicians and business owners persisted in saying French banks were not lending.

"It is true that politicians are asking us what we are doing (to support lending)," he said at a news conference. "Well, we are doing our job."

He also said the bank was meeting with politicians and public-sector officials to explain this.

According to LSE's Goodhart, the banks' gospel may be finding few converts because of an overall tightening of credit conditions and a sense risk aversion has grown. However, their focus on their home market does give them some ammunition, he said.

"You could argue that if they had not been doing this their image would have been even worse," he said. "It protects them against a nationalist outcry questioning why, let us say, Bulgarians should benefit rather than local Brits or French." (Editing by Mark Potter)