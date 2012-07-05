(In paragraph 5 replaces phrase on emergency fees being opened
PARIS, July 5 France's banks have agreed to
slash fees charged to each other for bill payments by direct
debit, among the highest in Europe, antitrust authorities said
on Thursday.
Eleven banks including BNP Paribas, Societe
Generale and HSBC France will halve interbank
fees charged on bill payments and wire transfers from abroad
from September 1 before abandoning them completely in 2013.
At 12.2 euro cents per direct debit, these fees were the
third-highest in Europe behind Portugal and Italy, the Autorite
de la Concurrence antitrust authority said. It launched an
investigation after complaints from retailers and utilities,
which it said indirectly bore the brunt of many of these fees.
"300 million euros' ($375.3 million) worth of fees will be
put back into the economy," the authority said. "The decision
means that the banks are obligated to fulfil their promise."
So-called "emergency" fees, such as when a bill payment is
rejected, will remain but will be reviewed after a first
reduction.
The Autorite de la Concurrence has cracked down on French
bank fees over the past two years, hitting lenders with a 385
million euro fine for alleged past collusion on interbank cheque
fees and obtaining cuts to their interbank fees on card
payments.
Although the banks won an appeal against the fine earlier
this year, a final decision is pending after the Autorite sought
a higher ruling.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
