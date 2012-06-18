By Lionel Laurent
| PARIS, June 18
PARIS, June 18 French banks, the top foreign
lenders to Greece, are expected to continue their quiet retreat
from the debt-wracked country after Greek voters gave a slim
majority to parties supporting the international bailout that
keeps it afloat.
The conservative New Democracy party beat the field in
Sunday's election, pushing into second place the anti-bailout
leftist SYRIZA party, and calming the nerves of those who
believed a SYRIZA victory would have led to Greece's exit from
the euro zone and financial chaos across the continent.
But with the euro zone debt problems unresolved and Greece's
political and financial stability far from assured, industry
insiders and analysts say French banks will probably keep
shifting assets out of the country, cutting funding ties to
local units and writing down the value of Greek holdings to draw
a line under years of losses.
French lenders including Credit Agricole and
Societe Generale held an estimated cross-border Greek
exposure of $44 billion at end-December, according to Bank for
International Settlements data, putting them most at risk of a
sudden, messy Greek exit from the currency union.
Greece is still in the fifth year of recession and carrying
debt equivalent to about 160 percent of GDP, and if it can
cobble together a ruling coalition, faces years of austerity
before a return to growth, but at least the doomsday scenario
has been averted for now.
"This gives banks a bit of headroom, a bit of space to try
to find a lasting solution to the Greek issue," said a French
banking source, adding that there was nothing in the election
result that would change the strategy of cutting back on Greek
exposure. "There is a structural problem in the Greek market
that has to be resolved. The alternative would be to accept
regular losses in the hundreds of millions of euros."
The French Banking Federation declined to comment.
Shares of BNP Paribas, which has an estimated 2.9
billion euros ($3.66 billion) directly at risk in Greece, were
down 3.5 percent at 1310 GMT on Monday. Shares in Credit
Agricole and SocGen, which both own local banks in Greece and
have 5.2 billion euros and 400 million at risk, were down 3.6
percent.
Even as fears of a Greek exit from the euro eased, borrowing
costs rose for both Italy and Spain, pointing to the broader
market view that short-term improvements to the climate in
Europe do not address the root economic problems. Some feared
the election result could even have pushed back a solution.
"The big countries like Italy and Spain are still under
pressure," said a London-based bank analyst. "If the
anti-austerity parties had won, it would at least have given a
big kick up the backside for European policymakers to act
faster."
ARM TWISTING
French banks have been cutting back their exposure since
2011 via sales of sovereign debt and writedowns of their
holdings in Greece.
Banks like Credit Agricole and SocGen are seen ploughing
ahead with this strategy at Greek units Emporiki and Geniki,
which have put the brakes on new lending and are set to shift
more of the burden of funding onto the Greek central bank via
emergency liquidity assistance.
The possibility of future injections of state capital into
these subsidiaries, or further writedowns, would also work to
cut their parent lenders' exposure, though the overall aim is to
avoid a disorderly and costly exit.
"Credit Agricole can't just slam the door straight away,"
said one analyst. "It doesn't really send out a message of
confidence. I'd imagine also there's a bit of political arm
twisting for them to stay. They're a bit trapped."
The bank is, however, shifting some Emporiki assets into its
own corporate and investment bank. On Thursday, for example,
Emporiki said it would transfer shares in its Albanian,
Bulgarian and Romanian units to the parent.
Credit Agricole faces a complex situation in Greece but it
should be able to weather the storm, according to the French
bank's former chief executive and architect of the Emporiki
acquisition, Georges Pauget.
"Emporiki is not going to destabilise Credit Agricole," he
told a breakfast with journalists. "But it's not going to be
simple."
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
(Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Will
Waterman)