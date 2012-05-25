PARIS May 25 French banks, among the lenders most exposed to Greece, have stepped up their efforts to draw up contingency plans for a possible euro zone pullout, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The heightened preparations by banks including Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale come after euro zone sources told Reuters earlier this week that each member of the common currency would have to prepare a contingency plan for a possible Greek exit.

"Every bank has a task force right now looking at the potential consequences of a return to the drachma," a Paris-based banker said.

At end-Dec 2011, total French cross-border lending to Greece was $44.4 billion, higher than Germany's $13.4 billion, according to preliminary Bank for International Settlements data tracking consolidated foreign claims of reporting banks on an ultimate risk basis.

BNP Paribas, SocGen and Credit Agricole declined to comment. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent and Christian Plumb, additional reporting by Matthieu Protard)