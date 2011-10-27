PARIS Oct 27 France's banks have been told that the use of hybrid securities to meet tougher Europe-wide capital requirements will not be allowed, the deputy governor of the Bank of France said on Thursday.

Although the European Banking Authority (EBA) has allowed the use of such securities to meet the mid-2012 core capital target ratio of 9 percent, Jean-Paul Redouin told a banking conference in Paris this would not be the case in France.

"I think that (this exemption) is a step backwards," he said. "I have already informed the French banks...that France will not accept it (hybrids)." (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)