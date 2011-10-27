PARIS Oct 27 French banks BNP Paribas
, Societe Generale and BPCE -- the unlisted
parent of Natixis -- on Thursday ruled out the need
for government help to meet tougher targets set by Europe's
regulators.
However, only BNP explicitly ruled out the need to raise
capital from financial markets.
In separate statements on Thursday the banks said they would
fill their collective capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros
($12.2 billion) by retaining profits. The state has said it will
not foot the bill and that lenders may have to cut dividends and
bonuses to hit a mid-2012 core capital ratio of 9 percent.
"BNP Paribas confirms it will be able to meet the new EBA
(European Banking Authority) rules, that is to say a common
equity Tier One ratio of 9 percent by June 30, 2012, without
having to call on the market's help," BNP said in a statement.
SocGen and BPCE both said they would hit the target on their
own steam and without help from the state but stopped short of
ruling out a fundraising on the market.
"Societe Generale confirms that it will meet the capital
requirement for mid-2012 through its own means, without the need
for public funds, while continuing to finance the economy,"
SocGen said.
The French central bank earlier on Thursday estimated BNP's
capital needs at 2.1 billion euros, SocGen's at 3.3 billion and
BPCE's at 3.4 billion.
It said that Credit Agricole Group, the network of
cooperative banks that controls listed subsidiary Credit
Agricole , did not need any extra capital to meet the
EBA target.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Lionel Laurent; Editing by
Christian Plumb)