PARIS Oct 27 French banks BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and BPCE -- the unlisted parent of Natixis -- on Thursday ruled out the need for government help to meet tougher targets set by Europe's regulators.

However, only BNP explicitly ruled out the need to raise capital from financial markets.

In separate statements on Thursday the banks said they would fill their collective capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros ($12.2 billion) by retaining profits. The state has said it will not foot the bill and that lenders may have to cut dividends and bonuses to hit a mid-2012 core capital ratio of 9 percent.

"BNP Paribas confirms it will be able to meet the new EBA (European Banking Authority) rules, that is to say a common equity Tier One ratio of 9 percent by June 30, 2012, without having to call on the market's help," BNP said in a statement.

SocGen and BPCE both said they would hit the target on their own steam and without help from the state but stopped short of ruling out a fundraising on the market.

"Societe Generale confirms that it will meet the capital requirement for mid-2012 through its own means, without the need for public funds, while continuing to finance the economy," SocGen said.

The French central bank earlier on Thursday estimated BNP's capital needs at 2.1 billion euros, SocGen's at 3.3 billion and BPCE's at 3.4 billion.

It said that Credit Agricole Group, the network of cooperative banks that controls listed subsidiary Credit Agricole , did not need any extra capital to meet the EBA target. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)