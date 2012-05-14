PARIS May 14 French banks have a core Tier 1
capital level of more than 9 percent and will be able to meet
the capital requirements imposed by the European Banking
Authority by June, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said
on Monday.
"Today all the groups show top quality capital ratios
(called Core Tier 1) above 9 percent. They thus confirm their
ability to comply with the objectives fixed for June 30, 2012 by
the European Banking Authority, putting them on track to adopt
the Basel III framework," Noyer told a news conference.
The EBA said earlier this month it was monitoring 71
European banks to assess if they meet the requirement of holding
a temporary core tier 1 capital of 9 percent by the end of June.
(Reporting By Daniel Flynn and Lionel Laurent)