* Trading, bond issues boost Q1 investment bank revenues
* Regulated rates burden French retail bank networks
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, May 6 Societe Generale and
Credit Agricole joined bigger French rival BNP Paribas
on Wednesday in posting stronger first quarter
earnings on firm revenues from investment banking.
Brisk financial market trading and booming corporate bond
issuance helped the trio of French banks offset lacklustre
performances in their domestic retail banking markets.
In its first quarter results report, Societe Generale said
revenues from equities trading jumped by nearly a third as many
markets reached record highs with unprecedented amounts of
central bank liquidity flooding into financial markets.
A weaker euro and the full integration of its Newedge
brokerage unit drove a nearly 22 percent increase in corporate
and investment banking revenues at SocGen. Excluding those two
factors, the division's revenues were up to 8 percent.
With many corporate borrowers rushing to lock in record low
interest rates, Credit Agricole benefited from a strong position
in arranging bond issues.
France's third-largest listed bank saw its corporate and
investment banking revenues rise 24 percent to 1.2 billion euros
($1.34 billion) with nearly half coming from its fixed income
business.
The increase helped to offset falling revenues at Credit
Agricole's retail French banking businesses.
With the biggest retail network in France, it is hit
particularly hard by state-regulated interest rates French banks
have to pay on popular tax-free savings accounts.
The government has dismissed calls to cut the rate from the
current 1 percent, pinching the margin banks earn between what
they have to pay on deposits and falling rates they lend at.
"Against all logic, the public authorities are keeping rates
too high. This is a handicap for companies as deposits entrusted
to banks are often not fully used (for lending) but rather
placed on markets," Credit Agricole Chief Executive Jean-Paul
Chifflet told journalists on a conference call.
Societe Generale saw net banking income in its French retail
network dip 0.9 percent while BNP Paribas said revenues at its
French retail business were largely flat when it reported first
quarter results last week.
Also benefiting from investment banking business, BNP
Paribas said it saw a nascent recovery in household and
businesses' appetite for credit in the euro zone after years of
withering.
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
(Additional reporting by Matthias Blamont and Mathieu Protard)