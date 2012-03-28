* BNP Paribas says has reached 70 pct of deleveraging target

By Christian Plumb

PARIS, March 28 BNP Paribas and Societe Generale are making strides in reducing their balance sheets as they come to grips with more stringent capital requirements and a dearth of dollar funding, the French banks said on Wednesday.

BNP Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said the bank's planned asset disposals were ahead of schedule and that they should be completed by the end of the year.

"Our No. 1 priority remains our implementation of our deleveraging plan," Bonnafe said in a presentation at a Morgan Stanley conference in London, which was webcast. "All in all, we have already achieved 70 percent of the plan."

BNP, France's largest bank, also said that it had completed 60 percent of its 2012 funding program, raising 12 billion euros ($15.99 billion) since the beginning of the year with an average maturity of six years, mostly through private placements.

Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea said his bank - which last year saw its shares pummeled amid concern about its liquidity - was making progress on cutting the kind of assets viewed as riskier by bank regulators.

"The deleveraging will carry on," he said. "We have clear targets."

SocGen aims to cut the liquidity needs of its corporate and investment bank (CIB) by 50 billion to 60 billion euros as it sells more loans, he said, confirming that the bank would meet capital requirements under Basel 3 rules between now and 2013.

A person familiar with the matter said SocGen was preparing to unveil its restructured CIB unit early next week, designed to help it cope with a drop in CIB revenue, as well as structural changes to the market that will make such activities less profitable than before.

"It's planned for the start of next week," the source told Reuters on Wednesday, referring to the presentation of the reorganized division. SocGen declined to comment.

SocGen said last month that its corporate and investment bank slumped to a larger-than-expected loss of 482 million euros in the fourth quarter of last year.

The bank had warned in an internal memo obtained by Reuters that it expected a significant drop in 2012 investment bank revenue, weighed by higher funding costs and efforts to slash its balance sheet.

BNP Paribas also confirmed on Wednesday that it expects to meet the Basel 3 common equity Tier 1 capital ratio target of 9 percent by the beginning of next year.

Executives of both banks spoke at a Morgan Stanley financial services conference in London.

Societe Generale shares fell 2.9 percent, while BNP Paribas stock lost 1.3 percent, compared with a 1.5 percent decline in the European sector. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Elena Berton, Jodie Ginsberg and Maureen Bavdek)