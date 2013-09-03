* Some investors positive re steps on eurozone, capital
* Uncertainty remains on business model, strategy
* Brainy "French touch" no longer a competitive edge
* Relatively benign regulator offers advantage
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Sept 3 French banks, their metamorphosis
from battered euro-crisis victims to European outperformers
complete, now risk being outgunned as rivals take more radical
steps to drive profits and deal with rules on capital.
Shunned as pariahs two years ago for their exposure to
trouble spots such as Greece and Italy, French bank stocks have
been the picks of Europe over the past year, outperforming the
sector by around 30 percent after shedding risky assets
and boosting their capital defenses.
There may still be some share price upside left, some
investors say, as the banks launch fresh plans to cut costs and
as the eurozone hauls itself out of recession. But any
enthusiasm is tempered by concerns the French banks have yet to
carve out a competitive niche that can withstand increased
regulation and market jitters linked to higher interest rates.
"The Greek problem has been taken care of (and) exposure to
Italian debt has been cut across the board," said Frederic
Rozier, a fund manager at Meeschaert Gestion in Paris.
"The French banks have realigned themselves ... But with
interest rates on the rise, a potential property correction
ahead and mounting regulation, there is still a question mark
over the business model to choose."
RADICAL CHANGE
Over the past 18 months, BNP Paribas, Societe
Generale and Credit Agricole have cut a
combined 100 billion euros ($131.9 billion) in assets from their
risk-adjusted balance sheets.
But even as they broadly cut risk, the French - helped by a
resilient home market and an accommodating regulator - have
avoided radical change of the sort carried out at the likes of
Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS, who have
exited business lines and adapted to post-crisis conditions
under pressure from regulators and investors.
The result is that French banks have stayed conservative on
their outlook. While UBS and HSBC are targeting returns
on equity of up to 17 percent and 15 percent respectively by
2015, SocGen is eyeing 10 percent within the same timeframe. BNP
has declined to even set a profit target until next year.
"The French banks will soon have to start looking for growth
levers now that they are on the path to normalization," said
Yannick Naud, portfolio manager at Glendevon King in London.
BNP and SocGen are talking up their geographic footprint:
the former is seeking to expand in the United States, Germany
and Asia, while the latter is trumpeting its exposure to
non-euro economies like Russia and eastern Europe.
But some say that despite pockets of strength in equity
derivatives and euro bonds, these banks lack a competitive edge.
"We don't think SocGen has a business model that is
profitable enough or differentiates itself enough," said
Espirito Santo banks analyst Shailesh Raikundlia. "As for BNP,
which seems to be focused on growing the business ... I'm not
sure the market is looking for banks to expand."
WHIZZ KIDS
Part of what used to set French lenders apart before the
financial crisis was their access to pools of talent from the
nation's elite engineering academies, who found they could make
more money building complex financial options and structured
products than making bridges and trains.
But over the past five years, the "French touch" has become
more synonymous with market failures than lucrative equations:
Jerome Kerviel's rogue trades at SocGen, Fabrice Tourre's
conviction for mortgage fraud at Goldman Sachs and Bruno
Iksil's alleged "London Whale" losses at JPMorgan Chase.
French banks themselves have become more risk-averse,
shuttering proprietary trading desks and focusing instead on
sleepy but cash-rich retail banking to boost profits. While this
has helped cushion losses from whipsawing financial markets,
retail is now stagnating and branches are being shut.
"(SocGen's) line is radically different from what it used to
be ... The days when SocGen was the most aggressive in corporate
and investment banking are over," said Bruno Bernstein, fund
manager at Keren Finance in Paris.
"What used to set the French banks apart was the maths-whiz
side, that ability to structure complex products," Bernstein
added. "I don't see any appetite today from private or
high-net-worth clients for that sort of thing."
Despite the recent run-up in their share price, French banks
are still valued only broadly in line with the sector, with
price-to-tangible-asset ratios of between 0.6 to 0.8 versus a
European sector average of around 0.7.
RELAXED REGULATOR
French banks have also benefited from their regulator's
relatively flexible approach to capital and leverage.
Unlike whip-cracking watchdogs in Britain and Switzerland,
France's ACPR has publicly opposed going beyond minimum capital
rules for its own banks and was seen as instrumental in watering
down the government's bank-reform law last year.
While Britain's regulator has put banks under pressure to
meet new rules on leverage, prompting Barclays to
announce a 5.8 billion pounds ($9 billion) rights issue, the
ACPR has publicly slammed analyst reports that say Credit
Agricole and SocGen face capital holes.
"French banks have reached or are not far from reaching the
leverage ratio ... They should be able to avoid the scenario of
having to raise capital," top ACPR official Frederic Visnovsky
told newspaper Les Echos in August.
Such a stance is good news for French banks, argues Espirito
Santo's Raikundlia. "You can see why the French banks are
happy," he said. "There is a very low risk of the French
regulator asking banks to raise capital."
But there is a question over whether the regulatory approach
will stay the same when the European Central Bank takes over
direct supervision of the bloc's top banks late next year.
In the meantime, French lenders run the risk of falling into
complacency - until the market next tests them.
And with the U.S. Federal Reserve already signalling the era
of ultra-cheap cash may be coming to an end, some investors
believe now is the time for the French banks to make tougher
decisions on hiving off business lines and refocusing on less
capital-intensive operations to appease market concerns.
"Banks have been basically getting their main commodity for
free," said Meeschaert's Rozier. "Choices will have to be made."