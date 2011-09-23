PARIS, Sept 23 The head of France's markets regulator said on Friday that 15 to 20 European banks needed to be recapitalised.

"There is indeed a problem in Europe with the capitalisation of banks," Jean-Pierre Jouyet, head of the AMF markets regulator, said on Europe 1 radio. "There are 15 to 20 banks in Europe that need to be recapitalised."

Asked if any French banks needed recapitalisation, he added: "Not at this stage". (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by John Stonestreet)