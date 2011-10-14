PARIS Oct 14 French banks can use profits and other means to strengthen their financial standing, Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Friday, as European banks came under pressure to prove they can withstand new setbacks in the euro zone crisis.

"I am confident in our banks' capacity to mobilise their profits and all the means at their disposal to strengthen their financial position," Fillon said in a speech to parliamentarians in the ruling conservative UMP party. (Reporting By Yann le Guernigou and Nicholas Vinocur, writing by Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Ron Askew)