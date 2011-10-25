PARIS Oct 25 French banks need to be recapitalised to the tune of some 10 billion euros but have taken enough profit this year to not require an injection of public funds, French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Tuesday.

"This recapitalisation should be in the order of about 10 billion euros, which is below their (H1) profits and which means that French banks should be able to recapitalise without needing to ask for public aid," he told the lower house of parliament during weekly question time. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Leigh Thomas; editing by Ron Askew)