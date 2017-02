PARIS, Sept 1 French banks are better capitalised than a year ago and are not a cause for concern, French Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said on the sidelines of a business gathering on Thursday. "French banks are better capitalised than a year ago, they passed resilience tests which were extremely tough less than a month ago," she said.

"I believe there is no cause for concern regarding French banks."

The French Banking Federation said separately that French banks were well capitalised and had improved their capital levels since the start of the financial crisis. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan and Blaise Robinson)