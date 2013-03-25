PARIS, March 25 Ratings agency Moody's Investors
Service on Monday said it still viewed the outlook for France's
top four banks as negative, citing their continued reliance on
wholesale funding.
Despite strides made by BNP Paribas, Credit
Agricole, Societe Generale and BPCE in
increasing their deposits and cutting back their loan books,
"wholesale funds at the four largest groups still accounted for
35 percent of total cash balance sheets at year-end 2012, in the
upper range amongst peers," the ratings agency said.
In addition, recessionary conditions in large parts of
Europe may also hit the banks' loan portfolios, especially given
their exposures to Italy and Spain, which Moody's said accounted
for 5 percent of total assets and remains "a tail risk for the
system."
At the same time, Moody's said it expected the major French
banks' profits to bounce back this year from 2012, when several
were hit by one-time writedowns.
Equity investors shrugged off the Moody's report, sending
French bank shares higher amid overall market gains after deal
to bail out Cyprus, averting a threatened exit from the euro
zone.
French banks were among the European banking sector's top
gainers.
Credit Agricole shares were up 3 percent at 8:26 GMT,
Societe Generale shares were 2.2 percent higher, Natixis
- BPCE's investment banking and asset management unit
- was 3.2 percent higher and BNP Paribas was up 2 percent.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Leila Abboud)