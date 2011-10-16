PARIS Oct 16 French banks will have no difficulty in absorbing any losses from a writedown on Greece's debt, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Sunday, adding they should also be able to raise capital reserves without public funds.

"Greece is not a problem for the French banks," Noyer said in an interview with French RFI radio and TVMonde television.

An increase in the voluntary writedown of 21 percent on their Greek debt agreed by banks in July was "probably" needed, he said, but this would remain manageable for French banks.

French banks had 8 billion euros of Greek debt on their books, whereas they posted profits of 11 billion euros in the first-half of 2011, he said.

A further writedown on Greece's debt should still be on a voluntary basis, he added, otherwise the country would struggle to attract creditors for a long time.

Noyer, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, rejected the idea of a writedown on the debt of other euro zone countries.

"We can rule out any default by Italy and by Spain, and we should rule out any default by Ireland or Portugal," he said.

"The problem is the uncertainty that was created by the situation of Greece having to require a reduction of its debt by investors, which has created general anxiety in the market."

Uncertainty in financial markets had made it necessary for banks to accelerate steps to raise their capital levels and French banks would be able to do this without public funds, mainly by putting aside profits, Noyer said.

"I consider that the state will not need to intervene," he said.

As for economic growth, he said uncertainty in Europe was the main factor behind a slowdown.

"We have the risk of investment being deferred and of consumption falling," he said. "If we manage to bring back confidence among consumers and business leaders, we could relaunch growth and see strong growth next year."