PARIS, July 20 The French government cut the regulated rate on popular tax-free savings accounts to 0.75 percent effective Aug. 1 from 1.0 percent, following a recommendation from the Bank of France on Monday.

The Socialist government had been resisting pressure from the central bank to cut the interest rate over concerns about the dwindling purchasing power of voters' savings amid historically low interest rates.

But the bank has repeatedly voiced concern that keeping interest rates on the so-called Livret A accounts prevented the efficient transmission of ECB rate cuts to broader economy by encouraging savers to keep cash in their accounts rather than spending or making riskier investments.

The Bank of France bases its recommendation on a formula linked to the latest inflation rate and money market rates. Data on Wednesday showed that annual inflation held steady in June at only 0.3 percent over 12 months. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)