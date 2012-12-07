PARIS Dec 7 France's Socialist government will
not force French banks to split themselves in two as part of
reform to rein in their speculative activities, Finance Minister
Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.
Moscovici is to present a banking reform bill on Dec. 19
that aims to crack down on proprietary trading, in which they
use the banks' own money, while ensuring they can keep financing
the broader economy.
"I am not going to break the banks in two," Moscovici said
on BFMTV. "What we are gong to do is separate in a strong way
the speculative activities and useful activities for the
economy."
The reform aims to deliver on a campaign promise by
President Francois Hollande who had pledged to clamp down on
banks' most speculative activities.
Moscovici said that reform would not threaten the so-called
universal banking model common in France, with large banks such
as BNP Paribas or Societe Generale that have
far-ranging businesses.
"We are going to ban a certain number of purely speculative
activities. I'm thinking about high-frequency trading, computer
driven operations done by banks for themselves, or commodities
speculations."
The centrepiece of the reform demands that banks put their
proprietary trading activities and financing for certain types
of hedge funds and private equity into separately regulated
entities, according to the draft law seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)