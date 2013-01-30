* Critics say planned law is too lax by
* Banks say it will be costly to implement
* Hearing may shed more light on banks' prop trading
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Jan 30 The heads of France's top three
banks will face questions on Wednesday from a parliamentary
committee looking into proposed reforms designed to curb risky
trading and beef up regulatory oversight.
The draft reforms, which will demand banks separate their
proprietary trading activities from their client-linked
business, have been hailed by France as a model for the rest of
Europe, but critics say they fall short of President Francois
Hollande's campaign pledge to get tough on finance.
The heads of BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole SA are likely to echo
the argument of lobby group the French Banking Federation, which
has said the reforms will be costly to implement, and will
discourage lending.
However, lawmakers' questioning may shed more light on each
bank's precise exposure to prop trading, something which until
now no French bank has been willing to divulge.
"We have not put a figure on the reform's adaptation cost
but it will be big," Credit Agricole Chief Executive Jean-Paul
Chifflet said in an interview posted on the federation's website
Tuesday.
The Brussels-based group Finance Watch has meanwhile called
for the reforms to be toughened by asking banks to separate more
of their activities, and to put a precise number on the reform's
impact.
"(Our recommendations) aim to give banks greater capacity to
serve the real economy and to protect the taxpayer from a
potential bank failure," Finance Watch's Thierry Philipponnat
said.
Analysts have said the earnings impact of separating
activities as proposed by the draft reform would be "limited" or
"marginal".
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)